Man accused of damaging apartment complex, Aurora Target store

John Speier is also accused of causing damage days earlier at his apartment complex in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who at one point was armed with a hatchet inside an Aurora Target store prompted an evacuation of that store, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The man, identified as John Speier, 38, is accused of harassing employees and shoplifting from the store located at 15700 E Briarwood Circle, off Parker and Arapahoe Roads Thursday night.

Officers with APD responded there around 7:10 p.m. and were told that Speier kept entering "employees only" areas of the store. At one point he left, but returned and was armed with a hatchet, APD said. That prompted a large police response and the evacuation of employees and customers.

No one was hurt, APD said.

Speier caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to the store before he was taken into custody, APD said. They did not provide details about that damage. He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

He was also arrested in connection with a separate incident that occurred several days earlier on April 9, according to APD. During that incident, Speier is accused of damaging personal property in the parking lot of his apartment complex, Apres Apartments on South Galena Way.

Speier also caused damage to the complex itself, according to APD. Court records show he faces a charge of criminal mischief for damage between $5 and $20,000.

