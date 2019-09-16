DENVER — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in east Denver Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the scene at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street at around 10:10 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information about a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.