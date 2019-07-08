CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man at a King Soopers in Castle Rock.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the King Soopers at 750 Ridge Road located near the intersection of Ridge Road and CO 86, according to police.

Detectives determined there was an altercation between the victim and the suspects that led to the victim being shot once in the upper body.

Police said the victim, only identified as 25-year-old Hispanic man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers said they are looking for three suspects who are all their mid-20s and were wearing painters uniforms. The suspects drove away in an early 2000s maroon SUV that police said is possibly a Chevy suburban that has all black tires and factory tint.

Castle Rock police provided the picture below of the suspects.

Castle Rock Police

A tweet from the department said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information should contact Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100.

