Man injured trying to stop car theft, suspect arrested

Zavier Ford faces charges including assault related to the incident that left a man with serious injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man faces numerous charges including assault after an incident during which another man was struck and seriously injured while trying to stop the suspect from stealing a truck, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County SWAT executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Sheridan Boulevard and arrested 27-year-old Zavier Lee Ford on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree assault

Three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

He faces additional charges for various other unrelated crimes, according to JCSO.

On July 8, deputies responded to the area of West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard for reports about an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Deputies learned a stolen silver sedan was involved in the accident, and the suspect - later identified as Ford - fled to a nearby business and stole an unoccupied white work truck.

When two employees of the business attempted to stop Ford from taking the truck, one was struck by the vehicle and was seriously hurt, JCSO said.

Ford was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash bond.

