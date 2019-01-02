LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for whomever shot a man Thursday night near 4th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd.

Police said they received 911 calls about shots fired just before 6:30 p.m.

Agents arrived at 4th and Sheridan to found shell casings and blood.

A short time later, police got a call that a man was dropped off at Swedish Belmar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A male and female were in the vehicle that dropped off the victim, according to police.

Descriptions of the male, female and the vehicle they were in was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to Swedish's main campus and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lakewood Police.

