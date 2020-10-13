Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate indicted in death of Jonelle Matthews

Jonelle Matthews was 12 years old when she disappeared from her parents’ Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984. A news conference is planned for 3 p.m.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County grand jury has indicted a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate in the death of Jonelle Matthews, whose remains were found last year — 34 years after she was last seen alive.

Documents show Steven Dana Pankey, 69, is facing first-degree murder charges as well as second-degree kidnapping with a weapon.

Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke and members of the Greeley Police Department are scheduled to hold a news conference about the case at 3 p.m.

Pankey – who ran for governor in 2014 and 2018 – disclosed in a 2019 interview with KTVB that he’d given a DNA sample in the case and that his home had been searched.

Matthews was 12 years old when she disappeared from her parents’ Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984, following a Christmas concert.

Her case stumped investigators and captivated the country for decades.

On July 24, 2019, a crew excavating at an oil and gas well in Weld County discovered her remains. Greeley police said they recovered Matthews’ skull and some of the clothes she was wearing the night she disappeared.

Weeks later, her family and community members gathered for a closure ceremony to celebrate Matthews' life and honor her.

Pankey in 2019 said he offered to take a polygraph test, but investigators didn't want to do that.

Pankey lived in Greeley at the time Matthews disappeared, but he told the Idaho Statesman that he never met her or her family and knew nothing about the case until he saw news stories reporting her disappearance.

A copy of the 2019 search warrant posted on the Statesman website shows that investigators were looking for computer equipment – including floppy diskettes, hard drives, magnetic computer tapes -- as well as “any and all correspondence, diaries, memoirs, journals, personal reminiscences, electronic mail (e-mail), letters, notes, memorandum, or other communications in written or printed form, as these items pertain to allegations set forth in this affidavit, or that relate to the murder of Jonelle Matthews.”

