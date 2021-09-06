Man injured in Aurora shooting

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on North Boston Street.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was injured in a shooting in Aurora Monday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on North Boston Street near the intersection with 16th Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Police are still working to determine what circumstances led up to the shooting. No suspect information is available.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

