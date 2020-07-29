1 man injured in overnight shooting

A man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of West 4th Avenue and Kalamath Street, according to a tweet from DPD.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not release any information about a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

