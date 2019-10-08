No arrests have been made after a shooting near the Denver Tech Center on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of South Ulster Street to investigate a shooting where a man was injured. The victim is expected to survive, DPD said.

Police were unable to give suspect information, but said later in a tweet that two suspects in the shooting were detained and released after a crash in Greenwood Village. Officers are still looking for a third suspect who ran from the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

