DENVER — One person was injured following a stabbing Sunday night near a busy intersection in the Highlands neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department first tweeted about the incident at around 8:30 p.m. In the tweet, officers said the stabbing occurred at West 23rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard – an intersection that is near multiple restaurants and a coffee shop.

Police closed 23rd between Federal and Grove Street for the investigation.

No suspects are in custody, according to DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas. Officers are working on getting a description of the person responsible for the stabbing, and determining whether the assailant was known to the victim.

Casillas said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS