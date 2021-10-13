Man injured in shooting in Denver King Soopers parking lot

A man was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a King Soopers on Sheridan Boulevard Wednesday night, according to police.

DENVER — A man was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a King Soopers on Sheridan Boulevard Wednesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd., which is near the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Highway 285. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center containing multiple businesses, including a Home Depot and a Goodwill.

Police said no arrests have been made as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for King Soopers said they are working in full cooperation with law enforcement as they investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

