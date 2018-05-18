Fort Collins police are seeking witnesses after a man was intentionally struck by a car.

John Henson was crossing Linden Street near the Poudre River Bridge when he was struck around 9 p.m. on May 15.

Henson suffered minor injuries from the incident police said. They located the vehicle that struck him, a green four-door sedan, the next day.

Around 2:30 p.m. on May 16, police responded to a disturbance call at the Catholic

Charities mission. During that incident, Brenton Dolph tried to slash Henson, police said. Henson was not injured, and Dolph was arrested without incident.

He faces charges of Aggravated Intimidation of a Victim, Attempted First Degree Assault. Additional charges are pending.

Detectives believe the two incidents were related and that more people may have witnessed them.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-221-6560. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

© 2018 KUSA