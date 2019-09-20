AURORA, Colo. — The man who was arrested for robbing an Aurora post office at gunpoint in November 2018 was sentenced to eight years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Willie Dewayne Phillip was indicted on Dec. 4 for one count of assault/robbery involving mail, money or other property of the U.S. using a dangerous weapon.

The armed robbery happened Nov. 8, at a post office located at 1074 S. Ironton St. in Aurora.

According to court documents, Phillips pointed a handgun at two postal clerks and then pointed it toward a customer. He then opened the clerks' registers, took over $5,000 and fled the scene on foot, the document say.

Following an investigation, Phillips was indicted on Dec. 4, 2018. Several law enforcement agencies eventually tracked Phillip down and arrested him at a home in Denver.

“Anyone who chooses to endanger USPS employees or our customers will bring to bear the full power of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Bill Hedrick, Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

