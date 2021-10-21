Reward offered after man shot and killed inside truck

Melchor Ruben Castillo was shot Oct. 8 near East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

DENVER — A reward is being offered after a 22-year-old man was shot to the death inside a truck in northeast Denver earlier month.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, Denver Police (DPD) officers responded to East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found Melchor Ruben Castillo inside a black Ford F250 truck. Castillo had been shot and was pronounced dead, DPD said.

Castillo was a passenger in that truck and DPD said they believe he was shot by someone in another vehicle. At this time, that other vehicle only described as brown sedan.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

