Man killed in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police said charges against another driver are pending after a man was killed in a crash in Aurora this weekend.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue. A Lexus ES330, with three people inside, was westbound on Iliff when the driver ran a red light and hit a Nissan Rogue that was southbound on Chambers, police said.

Police said all five people involved were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old Aurora man, died of his injuries on Sunday, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Lexus was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said they believe intoxication and speed were factors in the crash, and said charges are pending against the driver of the Lexus.

Police were unable to provide an update on the conditions of the passengers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man's death was the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.

Anyone with information that may help the crash investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

