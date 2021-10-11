Police: Suspect arrested after Aurora homicide, crime spree

A suspect shot and killed another man before stealing his car and going on a crime spree in Aurora and Denver Wednesday, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect shot and killed another man before stealing his car and going on a crime spree in Aurora and Denver Wednesday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Florida Station Apartments on East Iowa Drive. The victim was in the parking lot when a man approached him, produced a gun, and shot him, according to police.

The suspect then stole the victim's car and left the scene, according to police.

Police believe the suspect then committed two home invasion robberies and several carjackings in Aurora and northeast Denver.

He is also suspected of causing two crashes--one in Denver, and another on East 56th Avenue near the intersection with E-470 in Aurora.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene of the second crash, which happened around 5 p.m.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crashes, according to police.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said this "remains an open and active investigation with multiple crime scenes." The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.