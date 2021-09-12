Man killed in southeast Denver shooting

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on Dartmouth Avenue, police said.

DENVER — A man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on Dartmouth Avenue, east of the intersection with Havana Street. That's north of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

A family member drove the victim to the area of East Florida Avenue and Dayton Street, where he died, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear why the man was taken to that location.

Police said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. Due to the ongoing investigation, they are not releasing any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

