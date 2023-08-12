Man killed in shooting in Denver

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of E. 23rd Ave. early Saturday morning, Denver Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man early Saturday morning.

Police said at 2:33 a.m. that officers were investigating the shooting in the 1300 block of E. 23rd. Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries where he died.

Police did not share any suspect information or any additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of E 23rd. One victim was transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/kSQDunlf3f — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 12, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More stories involving Denver Police:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.