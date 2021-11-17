Man killed in Denver shooting

No suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man in Denver Sunday night, according to police.

DENVER — No suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man in Denver Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said the shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Mississippi Avenue, which is just west of the intersection with Lipan Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Isiah Hernandez, 25.

The coroner's office determined Hernandez's death was a homicide. Police said they have contacted several people who were at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

