Greeley officers involved in fatal shooting after responding to medical call

The 29-year-old man was shot after officers initially responded to a call for medical assistance, a news release says.

GREELEY, Colo —

An armed man who refused to comply with commands from officers was fatally shot in Greeley early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Around 12:30 a.m. Greeley Police officers responded to the 100 block of East 24th Street for a request for medical assistance, the CIRT said.

During their response, the responding officers encountered a 29-year-old man who was armed. He was shot by police when he refused to comply with commands, the release says. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com.

The CIRT is leading the investigation into the incident which is standard practice when there is an shooting involving an officer.

