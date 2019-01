DENVER — A man killed in a shooting in Denver early Monday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Deandre Abrams.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenarm Place just before 2:30 a.m. and found Abrams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

At this time police are unable to provide any information about potential suspects.

