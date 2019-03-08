DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting overnight in Denver, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Erik McAllister, died from his injuries. The coroner's office said Monday McAllister died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of death is homicide.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West 38th Avenue, which closed 38th Avenue in both directions between North Raleigh Street and Tennyson Street, DPD said.

A spokesperson for DPD said there's no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

