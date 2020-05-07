Man killed in early morning shooting in Aurora

The 31-year-old victim was found in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A 31-year-old man died after being shot in north Aurora early Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said in a press release that officers responded to reports of a shooting about 1:45 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street and found the victim on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, APD said.

The case is under investigation, and police did not release any additional information.

The identity of the victim will be released later by the Adams County Coroner's Office after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Aurora police at 303-739-6077 or can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

