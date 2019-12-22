LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police agents are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man along East Colfax Avenue, Saturday night.

Agents with Lakewood Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of North Lamar St. and Colfax Ave., according to Lakewood Police spokesman, Agent Alex Curry.

The driver of the vehicle eluded Lakewood agents and started driving eastbound on Colfax, Curry told reporters at the scene.

According to Curry, agents turned off their lights and sirens and did not pursuit the suspect.

As the driver passed Benton and Colfax, the vehicle hit a man in the road. Agent Curry clarified that the man was jaywalking.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased, according to Agent Curry.

Curry told reporters, the driver hit a wall just west of Colfax and Sheridan and fled on foot, southbound through an alley.

Police were still looking for the suspect Saturday night.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.