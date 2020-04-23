Man killed in shooting involving Baca County deputies

The man was killed after deputies responded to a report of an armed man Wednesday night.

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot and killed during an incident Wednesday night involving Baca County Deputies, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the shooting.

The man was shot around 5:30 p.m. after members of the Baca County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a report of an armed suspect in the area of County Road 20 and County Road PP, according to CBI. The shooting happened in the area about 20 miles west of the town of Two Buttes and about 44 driving miles south of Lamar.

During the incident, the male suspect was shot and later died from his injuries. No law enforcement members were hurt, according to CBI.

CBI did not say how many deputies fired their weapons. They also did not say what type of weapon the suspect had or if he used that weapon in any way to threaten the deputies.

Baca County is located in the far southeast corner of Colorado and according to census estimates from July 2019 had an estimated population of 3,600 people.