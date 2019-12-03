DENVER — A man was killed and four others injured in an early morning downtown Denver shooting over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man killed as 25-year-old Vayron Garcia.

Garcia was pronounced dead on scene. The medical examiner said his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened near 15th and Market Streets in the Lower Downtown area around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department. Garcia was killed and three others were found on scene suffering from injuries. A fifth person was identified to have been injured in the shooting; police said she drove herself to an area hospital from a separate location that wasn't where the shooting happened.

No suspect is in custody and there have been no suspect descriptions provided.

At first, DPD said there would be no briefing about the shooting, but at 11:15 a.m., both Chief Paul Pazen and Lt. Matt Clark spoke about the investigation into the shooting and the general state of safety downtown.

RELATED | Five people shot in downtown Denver; 1 dead

Clark said a conflict erupted between two people and escalated into a shooting. Police are still looking into the cause and working to find out how many shooters there might have been. The suspects fled either on foot or in vehicles, Clark added.

Pazen, speaking at the press conference, stressed that his department is focused on getting guns off city streets. He called on the community to help, saying officers have already confiscated 300 illegal weapons this year (that's an average of a little over four a day).

He said there are details of the investigation into the Market Street shooting that would not be released at the press conference.

"We do have some video in our systems, but we always ask for the community's help with this," Pazen added about the shooting.

Anyone with cell phone video of the incident is asked to share it with DPD.

Four victims are males and one is a woman, police said. The victims at the hospital suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening and their condition is considered stable, DPD Lt. Clark said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS