Man killed in Englewood shooting, suspect arrested

Cordia Blash, 37, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man on July 4, police said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was arrested in the deadly shooting of another man Monday night, Englewood Police Department said.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. on July 4 to a home in the 3600 block of South Sherman Street and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.

The victim stopped breathing and his pulse stopped while officers were at the scene, police said. Officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers determined another man at the scene, identified as 37-year-old Cordia Zachary Blash, fired a gun at the victim and hit him, police said.

Blash was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked in the Arapahoe County detention center, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the suspect's relationship with the victim.

