Police ask for help after man found dead in Denver

Jonathan Douglas, 34, was found dead early Tuesday morning in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver Police are seeking tips after a 34-year-old man was found dead this week in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Denver Police (DPD) officers responded to the 1200 block of North Mariposa Street for a report of a party down. That's near the intersection of West 13th Avenue and Mariposa Street.

When they arrived, the officers found the body of 34-year-old Jonathan Douglas. Police did not say how Douglas died but said his death had been ruled a homicide.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.