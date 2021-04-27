Man found in motel dies after shooting, Denver Police investigating

Christopher Janis, 37, died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Niagara House Motel, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are trying to identify suspects in the deadly shooting of a man at a motel on April 14.

DPD said officers responded to a shooting in the area of the Niagara House Motel at 6701 E. Colfax Ave. at about 11:30 p.m.

Inside the room officers found the victim, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Janis, who was transported to the hospital.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause of death was multiple gunshot injuries.

DPD said it could not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

