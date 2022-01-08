Man killed in Northglenn Friday night

Police have not released the identity of the man.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night, the Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said.

Police arrived at the 1300 block of Regina Lane where there were reports of shots being fired around 11:20 p.m., NPD said.

Two vehicles described to NPD as a four-door Pontiac Grand Am and a dark-colored four-door sedan were in the roadway when the shots were fired, said NPD.

NPD said the Pontiac Grand Am driver took the gunshot victim to a hospital, where he later died.

The identity of those involved or the victim was not released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Paul Gesi pgesi@northglenn.org or 303.450.8857.

Additionally, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

