Man killed in shooting in Denver

The shooting took place near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the north part of the city overnight.

Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, DPD said officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.

Just before 1 p.m., DPD said that the man was pronounced dead and the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

DPD did not release any details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or suspect information.

ALERT: #DPD is near E 48th Ave and N High St, investigating a shooting. 1 victim has been located . The victims’ condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/jckc64GCl2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 21, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.