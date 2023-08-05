Man killed in shooting in Aurora

Aurora Police said the shooting happened after an argument in the 3200 block of Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo — Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened after a verbal argument in the 3200 block of Peoria Street. That's a few blocks south of the intersection with Interstate 70.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but were unable to share any suspect information or additional details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

