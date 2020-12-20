Man killed in shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood

The incident took place in the 1000 block of West 14th Avenue, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting Sunday near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

DPD said officers responded to a call at 11:42 a.m. of a shooting in the 1000 block of West 14th Avenue, between Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street.

Officers found a man who died from a gunshot wound, according to DPD.

A DPD spokesperson said the shooting took place outside. No information was released on a suspect or on the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

