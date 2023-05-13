Man found dead outside crashed SUV at 7-Eleven

The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound outside an SUV that crashed into a 7-Eleven on East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside a crashed SUV at a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning, Aurora Police said.

Around 1:08 a.m. officers responded to a report of an SUV crashing into the store located in the 15550 block of East Mississippi Avenue, a few blocks east of the intersection with Interstate 225.

Officers found a man on the ground outside of a black Chevrolet SUV who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release any suspect information or additional details surrounding the shooting.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

