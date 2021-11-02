1 killed, 1 injured in Denver shooting

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

DENVER — One man was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday night in east Denver, according to Denver Police (DPD).

DPD said in a tweet that officers were called to investigate a shooting near the intersection of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Memphis Street shortly before 8 p.m. That's in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and just a few blocks south of Parkfield Lake Park.

One man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he later died, while another victim remains in critical condition, DPD said.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.