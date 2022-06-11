Shooting involving a deputy leaves man dead in Silver Plume

Police say the man became argumentative and uncooperative during a "motorist assist" call.

SILVER PLUME, Colo — A man is dead following a shooting involving a Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) deputy, Friday night.

At about 11:20 p.m., deputies from CCCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Silver Plume for a "motorist assist," according to CCCSO Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident, Snelling said.

When deputies approached the man, he became argumentative and uncooperative with deputies, according to the release from Snelling. The man armed himself with a knife, Snelling said.

Additional law enforcement officers arrived on the scene for assistance and attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, according to Snelling.

Deputies broke out the windows of the vehicle and removed a knife, Snelling said. The man re-armed himself with a rock and a second knife, according to Snelling.

Deputies fired less-lethal bean bags and a taser with no effect on the man, according to Snelling.

The man eventually tried to stab an officer and was shot by a deputy, Snelling said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Snelling added.

The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, Snelling said.

The identity of the man will be released after positive identification and after notification of the next of kin.

