27-year-old man killed following shooting at Lakewood apartment building

A suspect, who is also 27, has been identified, but police said he has not been taken into custody and the case is still active.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 27-year-old man died Saturday after police were called to the Waterfront Apartments in Lakewood, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Monday.

Officers responded to the apartments at 10555 W. Jewell Ave. on reports of shots fired at about 3 a.m. That's near South Kipling Parkway and West Jewell Avenue. LPD said they found the man lying in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to LPD.

The gunman, who is also 27 years old, was identified, but LPD said he has not been arrested or charged and that the case is still active.

LPD said it would not be releasing either man's identities "due to the nature of the investigation."

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.