Man killed in shooting on Osage Street in Denver

Denver Police Department said investigators are working to develop suspect information after the deadly shooting Wednesday.

DENVER — Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police tweeted just after 4 a.m. that investigators were on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Osage Street. A man involved in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information, and no additional details were released, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner following an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

UPDATE: The adult male victim involved in this shooting was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, officers are working to develop suspect information. Anyone with info regarding this incident is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 10, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

