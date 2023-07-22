Man killed in stabbing in Fort Collins

Fort Collins Police said the suspect was described as a man with a scruffy beard in his 40s or 50s.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man Friday night.

Police said a 911 caller reported a possible stabbing around 10:09 p.m. at a gas station at 318 North College Avenue.

Responding officers found a man with multiple stab wounds on the northeast side of College Avenue and Willow Street. Officers provided medical aid until an ambulance took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as a man with a scruffy beard in his 40s or 50s who was last seen wearing jeans, a dark-colored shirt and a black hat, police said. He also had a dark-colored bicycle.

Police said the suspect was last seen going east on Willow Street.

The right lane of northbound College Avenue was closed, and Willow Street was closed to the east of the gas station while officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

