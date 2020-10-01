DENVER — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in southeast Denver on Thursday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the shooting happened near the intersection of Jewell Avenue and Cherry Street in the city's Virginia Village neighborhood.

Officers were initially called to the area in regards to a person that was possibly hurt. They arrived on scene to find an injured man who was transported to the hospital and later died, DPD said.

DPD has not released any suspect information. The identity of the victim will come from the coroner’s office in the coming days.

