Man killed in southwest Denver shooting

No arrests have been made related to the shooting on South Vallejo Street, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southwest Denver.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of South Vallejo Street for a report of a shooting and found a wounded man. That's in the area of West Jewell Avenue and South Zuni Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died, Denver Police said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide and that so far there have been no arrests.

The victim's name will be released at a later time by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

