Westminster Police looking for driver who hit, killed man Tuesday night

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night, killing a man.

At about 8:20 p.m., WPD responded to the area of West 70th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to city spokeswoman, Cheri Spottke.

A man was walking west on West 70th Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling southbound on Federal Boulevard, Spottke said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2018 or newer model Ford Fusion with an unknown license plate number, according to Spottke.

The suspect vehicle should have severe right side and front-end damage, Spottke said.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

