Man kills woman and himself in front of children, sheriff's office says

DOTSERO, Colo. — A man and woman were killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Dotsero on Saturday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) said.

ECSO said deputies responded to the Dotsero Mobile Home Park at 2 p.m. after a child called 911 and reported their parents were badly injured and needed help.

Deputies found all three children unharmed and with a neighbor when they arrived as instructed by dispatchers, ECSO said.

The children reported that their father shot their mother before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to ECSO.

ECSO did not release the identities of the suspect or victim.

ECSO said there is no threat to the community, and asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.