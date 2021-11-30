Man made threats with knife, stabbed K9, Fort Collins Police say

Matthew Bishop, 29, faces multiple charges after threatening a man and stabbing a police K9, who was not seriously injured, Fort Collins Police said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police said a man was arrested after making threats with a knife and a barricade situation Monday night.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to Old Town Square after a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bishop, pulled out a knife and threatened him, according to police.

Police said officers located Bishop nearby, who refused to drop the knife and threatened the officers with it, police said.

Officers used a SAFE launcher firing 40mm hard foam batons on Bishop, who ran away and barricaded himself in an emergency escape staircase, according to police.

Police said the SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and spoke with Bishop for several hours.

Around 11:20 p.m., police said Bishop came down and attempted to run away, and officers used several less-lethal tools to keep him away from populated areas.

Bishop was then apprehended by a K9 and began stabbing the dog, but police said it did not suffer serious injuries due to a protective vest.

Bishop was booked into the Larimer County Jail and faces the following charges, according to police:

Three counts of felony menacing

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

“This dynamic and resource-intensive situation could have ended very differently had it not been for the efforts of our patrol officers, SWAT team, negotiators, and all who provided tactical support,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky. “I’m grateful that no community members or officers were harmed by this dangerous individual. I’m also relieved that K9 Inox went home to his family last night, thanks to the protective vest that saved his life.”

