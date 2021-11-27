Man arrested after trying to stab officers, Denver police say

Police said no officers were hurt in the incident near Washington Park.

DENVER — A man has been arrested after trying to stab police officers with a knife near Washington Park Saturday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said they got a report of a disturbance in the area of East Virginia Avenue and South Franklin Street at around 12:30 p.m. That's just north of the park.

Police said when they got there, they found a man in a vehicle who was screaming. When officers tried to contact him he jumped out and and tried to attack them, according to DPD.

No one was hurt, police said, and he got back in the vehicle and locked the doors.

The officers then called in SWAT to help. They used a pepper ball to get him out of the car and arrest him, according to police.

