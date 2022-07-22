DA charges man who pointed gun at officers in LoDo

Six bystanders were wounded when three Denver officers fired their weapons at Jordan Waddy early Sunday morning.

DENVER — The man who was shot by officers after he pointed a gun at them in LoDo early Sunday has been formally charged.

Six bystanders were also wounded when three officers fired a total of seven rounds at 21-year-old Jordan Waddy in the early morning hours of July 17. Denver Police (DPD) said they could not conclude specifically what caused the bystanders' injuries, but did acknowledge some victims had "through and through" injuries.

Prior to the shots being fired, DPD said, officers saw a physical altercation beginning between two men in front of the Larimer Beer Hall.

One of the men, later identified as Waddy, was the "aggressor" and struck another man, DPD Lt. Matt Clark said on Wednesday. That officer also reported that Waddy had a gun.

>Read DPD affidavit below.

When officers approached, he began to walk away, but when he saw more officers coming from the other direction, he turned and walked back onto the sidewalk.

Waddy then pointed a gun at two officers, who each fired at him, Clark said on Wednesday. One officer fired four rounds and the other fired twice, he said.

A third officer saw that Waddy had a gun pointed at fellow officers and fired a single shot in an effort to protect them, according to Clark. A total of seven rounds were fired.

DPD said the injuries to bystanders ranged from superficial cuts, to possible graze wounds, to serious arm, shoulder and leg injuries.

They include:

Man with a serious arm injury

Woman with a serious leg injury

Woman with a serious arm and shoulder injury

Woman with graze wound to her leg

Man with graze wound to his foot

Man with burn-type injury to his chest

Waddy did not fire his weapon, according to DPD. He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains.

The Denver DA's office announced he was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a class 5 felony

One count of third degree assault

Waddy was once charged with murder in Arapahoe County in 2017 but pleaded guilty to lesser charges, court records show.