Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

Evan Joslin was charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed 37-year-old Stacy Pepper in Cherry Hills Village in July 2021.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Cherry Hills Village last year.

Evan Joslin, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. He was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for the first count and six years in prison for the second count.

Joslin was charged in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old Stacy Pepper on South University Boulevard on July 26, 2021. Pepper was from San Francisco and was in Colorado visiting family when she was killed.

Joslin left the scene of the crash, Cherry Hills Village police said at the time. They said the truck he was driving had been reported stolen from Jefferson County.

Joslin was arrested on Aug. 8, 2021 by the Aurora Police Department, according to court records. He initially faced a total of six counts, including assault, driving under restraint, speeding and fictitious plates. Those four charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

