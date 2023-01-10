Man pleads guilty in Adams County murder

Bernard Ware, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in Adams County last year.

Bernard Ware, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Ware was initially charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the April 25 shooting in the 700-block of Elbert Street. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Ware will be sentenced April 11.





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.