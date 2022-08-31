Colorado man pleads guilty to providing deadly fentanyl to teen

Prosecutors said Nathaniel Corser, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man has taken a plea deal after he provided deadly fentanyl to a teen in 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said.

According to the plea agreement, on July 4, 2021, Corser met a 19-year-old man at Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs for a drug deal they had arranged through text messages.

At the park, prosecutors said, Corser sold the 19-year-old two blue pills that appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills, but actually contained fentanyl.

Over the course of the next day, prosecutors said, the victim ingested both pills. Late in the morning on July 5, the victim’s aunt found him dead in his bedroom. An autopsy determined he died of fentanyl intoxication.

The office said after the man's death, "officers found text messages on his phone which appeared to relate to him buying the pills that killed him."

Police used that phone to communicate with the suspect, and arranged to buy five pills from him, prosecutors said. After the transaction, police tested the pills and determined they contained fentanyl. Investigators also searched Corser's apartment and found hundreds of pills, prosecutors said.

Corser faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 20.

