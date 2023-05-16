Man pleads guilty in death of 5-year-old girl

Emily Canales, 5, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the El Paso County coroner.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, who died of blunt force injuries last year.

Matthew Urias, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of child abuse knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Emily Canales, 5, died in Colorado Springs in January 2022. Urias and the girl's mother, Brianne Escamilla, were both arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Police said on Jan. 13, 2022, they were called to help the Colorado Springs Fire Department as they attempted lifesaving measures on the girl. She ultimately died at the hospital, police said. An autopsy was conducted and Emily’s death was ruled a homicide, with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office listing multiple blunt force injuries as the cause.

Escamilla and Urias were both arrested last summer. Escamilla pleaded guilty in April to child abuse knowingly/recklessly causing death. She is set to be sentenced on June 20.

Urias will be sentenced on July 11.

